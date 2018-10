MR. K. PETER TURNQUEST

(THE MINISTER OF FINANCE),

FRAUDULENTLY SIGNED

THE APPOINTED DAY NOTICE FOR

THE COMMERCIAL ENTERPRISES ACT,

AND NOT THE MINISTER RESPONSIBLE

FOR FINANCIAL SERVICES

(MR. THEODORE BRENT SYMONETTE) You gata wonder what happened here? See Peter’s Declaration form also with his signature.

When will Minnis or someone in the Press address this?