Police have confirmed the 76th homicide victim as Renaldo Bullard of Jenny Street!



Nassau – Police will need your help is assisting then in identifying the country’s 76th homicide today.

Detectives tell us a man was found dead in the Martin Close community just off Cowpen Road.

According to residents in the area, shortly after 12:00noon, Sunday, 28th October, 2018 children were playing in the neighborhood when they discovered the man’s body. Paramedics were called to the scene; however, the man was pronounced dead.

Police have confirmed the homicide victim as Renaldo Perez Bullard; age 35 years of Jenny Street.

