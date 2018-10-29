U.S. Embassy 4th Annual EducationUSA College Fair a Success

The United States Embassy sponsored the 4th annual EducationUSA College Fair on Saturday, October 20th at the Melia Nassau Beach Resort. This year’s fair included representatives from over 40 U.S. colleges and universities. The one-day event attracted over 1,800 students from Nassau and the family islands along with their parents eager to learn about higher education opportunities available in the United States. The U.S. Embassy also held informative presentations providing step-by-step instructions about the student visa application process.

Chargé d’Affaires Stephanie Bowers was pleased to host her first College Fair in Nassau. The Chargé also hosted a networking event for the visiting college representatives and key education contacts from The Bahamas at Liberty Overlook prior to the College Fair.



In reaction to her first EducationUSA College Fair, U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Stephanie Bowers stated:

The U.S. Embassy is pleased that over 1,800 Bahamian high school students took full advantage of the opportunities and information our college fair offered to the public at no cost.

Both of our countries prioritize education because we understand that it undergirds increased prosperity. Access to U.S. higher education can also strengthen the ties between our two countries by creating opportunities for the future political, civil society, and educational leaders of The Bahamas with whom we will continue partnering to promote a free and prosperous world.

Last year we saw an 11% increase in the number of Bahamians studying at U.S. colleges and universities over the prior year. We have no doubt that our EducationUSA college fairs will facilitate further increases in years to come.

EducationUSA is a U.S. Department of State network of over 400 international student-advising centers in more than 180 countries. The network promotes U.S. higher education to students around the world by offering accurate, comprehensive, and current information about opportunities to study at accredited postsecondary institutions in the United States. A U.S. degree can be the key to a successful career and open new doors for prosperity and understanding. Prospective students can choose from more than 4,700 accredited colleges and universities to pursue a wide range of study options in a variety of academic settings – public or private, small or large, urban or rural.

