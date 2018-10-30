Acting PS David Cates say its time to DREAM AGAIN! – Ahhh well – But you have to elect a DREAMER FIRST!?



NASSAU, The Bahamas — The Ministry of Social Services and Urban Development in conjunction with the Urban Renewal Commission held its third annual Youth-at-Risk one-day seminar at Salem Union Baptist Church on Tuesday, October 30, 2018.

Aimed at providing youth from rural areas affected by gang activity with another option going forward, the workshop was addressed by Olympic athletes such as Pauline Davis-Thompson, Chris (the Fireman) Brown, Ramon Miller, as well as DJ Counsellor, Julis Duclus, Minister LaQuisha Wallace, Founder of the Take the Lord Movement, Epic Church, and Minister Felicia Archer who all sent the message of a better way with God and real friends.

The seminar was held under the theme, “Let us Dream Again,” and was addressed by Acting Permanent Secretary for Urban Renewal, David Cates. Mr. Cates is pictured at the podium and also speaking with Urban Renewal At-Risk Consultant Rev. Wesley Thompson, Olympic Medalist Pauline Davis-Thompson, and Ministry of Social Services and Urban Development Director of Gender and Family Affairs, Dr. Jacinta Higgs (onstage). (BIS Photos/Derek Smith)