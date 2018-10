Nassau- Long and short…Though Vat is up by 60% revenue grew only by 19%. This means there are massive shortfalls on government budget projections and thus we can expect more borrowings and tax increase.

BP is being advised that the government intends to bring to Parliament in the new year a $150 million dollar borrowing exercise.

What is sad is the fact that not one media outlet in the Bahamas could examine the Finance Ministry’s Statement this morning. NOT ONE!