Man shot up on Tuesday outside the International Bazaar on Grand Bahama is murder accused Omar “Punch” Penn!

Grand Bahama facing both a financial and violent crime storm! How is it a man on bail for murder cannot be located by police?



Freeport – Unlike the group of police resources on Halloween night walking up and down trick or treating in the constituency of the Minister of National Security last night your Bahamas Press was on the ground in Freeport attempting to solve another attempted murder incident in the second city.

As you know on Tuesday evening we all learned here that a shooting incident had taken place outside an establishment at the abandoned International Bazaar section of Freeport.

According to reports around 9:00pm, police were called to the area where reports off gunshot were made. Further inquiries led officers to the Rand Memorial Hospital where they understand a male with gunshot wounds about the body was being attended to by doctors; that victim drove himself to the hospital.

Now your BP has visited the Rand, and have identified that shooting victim to be wanted man/ murder accused, Omar Penn aka “Punch”.

Penn you should know, and only BP could remind yinner, was charged along with another back in 2015 for the murder of Kareem Abdul Moss.

In that incident Moss was found dead on November 23 that year outside an apartment in Grand Bahama. But there is more.

This year, back in early September 2018, police on Grand Bahama issued a wanted bulletin for 39-year-old Penn, as they suspected him to be a person of interest in connection with the murder of 41-year-old ‘Lil’ Henry Johnson I, who was gunned down on August 4th. ‘Lil’ Henry – some would remember – was leaving a business establishment on Logwood Road around 9pm on that Sunday evening when he was shot multiple times about the body with a deadly lethal instrument. He died two days later on August 6th.

Now, neither police nor the wutless media have brought this information to you our faithful readers. They both claim crime is down and all is well. YEAH RIGHT! But we have a question: Since bail most likely was granted to Penn in the murder case of Kareem Abdul Moss, how is it with all this technology, police could not find or locate Penn while he is bail in this assassination of ‘Lil’ Henry? What is this?

