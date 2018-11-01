More victimisation comes this time from the community of Eleuthera as all school bus driver contracts will end December 12th, 2018!



Eleuthera – Here’s another piece a breaking news some members of the WUTLESS MEDIA in the Bahamas refuse to report.

Our teams on the island of Eleuthera tell us the Minnis-led FNM Government has cancelled all of the school bus contracts on the island.

our source deep inside education told us: “ALL the bus contractors for the Ministry of Education in Eleuthera were called in today [october 18th, 2018] at the administrator office in Governor’s Harbour, Eleuthera.

“The drivers were presented with a letter stating that as of 12th December 2018 your services will no longer be needed and the contract will be terminated.”

Now we understand most of these contractors still had almost 2 years left on their contracts. The education source added, “Why would this Government do this sort of thing to us as Bahamians? We all struggle every day trying to get ahead in life and provide a better life for our families. This cannot be right!”

No official word on the terminations have come from the government, but Bahamas Press has seen a similar letter issued to school bus contractors on Grand Bahama.

Just a few months ago school bus contractors on Eleuthera protested after government failed to pay them sums due.

We report yinner decide!