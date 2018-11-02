Science educator collapses and die after suffering a massive heart attack Wednesday morning…



Freeport – FREEPORT Primary School was left in a state of shock yesterday after the sudden passing of a beloved teacher who made a lasting impact on teachers and students in the short period of time he was at the institution.

Delton Tanis, a science teacher, and a former principal in Cat Island, is believed to have suffered a massive heart attack on Wednesday morning. He was taken to Rand Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

“He went above and beyond his duties as a teacher,” Remelda Bain, school vice-principal, said. “We lost a gem this week, and we all are taking the loss very hard.”

A school psychologist and a guidance counsellor were on campus on Wednesday to speak with grieving students and teachers to help cope with their loss.

Serious pressures in Education and stress from the overall state of the country are taking a serious toll on educators across the country. Even the union is in chaos. At the opening of the school year another teacher suffered a stroke rendering him paralyzed. And at BAIC three managers suffered strokes just two weeks apart.

