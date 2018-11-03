Prime Minister’s bodyguard PC 3092 Dawkins has suffered a knife attack at Dunkin Donuts East Street South – BREAKING >>>>



Nassau – A knife attack is being reported by Bahamas Press involving the bodyguard of Prime Minister the Most Hon. Hubert Minnis in the vicinity of Dunkin Donuts outlet on East Street South. The incident unfolded this morning.

BP can confirm PC 3092 Dawkins, who was off duty at the time, was inside the eatery when an alleged disturbance between him and a shop security guard unfolded.

Officer Dawkins suffered injury to the left side of his body and was transported to Doctor’s Hospital where he is right now being treated. He is expected to make a full recovery. At the time BP got the news, Dawkins was still talking as he was being moved into the X-ray section of the trauma room.

No report of the incident has come from the police or anyone in the WUTLESS MEDIA! It looks like only BP works 24-hours for the people to keep the Bahamas inform on what is happening around the country. The fact is crime is not down and to be real the failure to report incidents by the wutless media is up.

Imagine that! A police officer, who guards the PM is stabbed in the body and nothing is reported or said. Just last night two men were shot in the Rock Crusher community and still up to this press time police has still not reported this incident. But they claim that crime is down – YEAH RIGHT! We say the hospitals need more blood.

Just this September ADC to the Governor General Inspector CARLIS BLATCH was fatally shot outside the H. O. Nash School and left to die in the road by his attackers on Dolphin Drive.

We report yinner decide!