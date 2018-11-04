Grand Bahamian man attempted to leave the island with thousands in cash!



Nassau – Bahamian police have intercepted another person of interest who has now been arrested after being caught with thousands of dollars in his possession.

The suspect, who we will not name or identify as we seek to become more responsible in our publishing, is a Grand Bahamian resident who was intercepted at the Freeport Airport earlier today attempting to move through the airport with thousands of dollars in cash.

Police believe the funds were all the proceeds of crime and they have detained the suspect for questioning.

BP believes the suspect could be charged early next week in court.

We report yinner decide!