Officer found unresponsive behind desk at Paradise Island police station this afternoon…



Nassau – Police stationed at the Paradise Island police station are reporting the passing of one of their own this afternoon.

BP can confirm officers are saddened following the passing of Cpl 394 Dawson Smith.

Cpl Smith we understand reported to the desk today but was later discovered by a civilian unresponsive at the station. He was later pronounced dead. The cause of his passing is still unknown.

Bahamas Press extends our condolences to his immediate family and his colleagues on this sad afternoon.

