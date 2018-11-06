Contractor invests in BTVI



Contractor, Larry Treco and his wife, Paula recently donated an Apple iMac desktop to the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI).

Mr. Treco learned of the need for computers at BTVI from the institution’s President and fellow Rotarian, Dr. Robert W. Robertson. Knowing this, he and his wife decided to make a personal donation of an iMac desktop to BTVI. The owner of CGT Contractors and Developers has employed several BTVI students in the past.

BTVI’s Associate Vice President of Fund Development, Alicia Thompson BTVI is thankful for persons like Mr. and Mrs. Treco who noticed a need and reached out to lend a helping hand.

“BTVI is certainly fortunate to have the support of Mr. and Mrs. Treco who have over 30 years’ experience in the construction industry. As we endeavor to develop many more public private partnerships, we encourage others whose lives have been touched by BTVI to give back. We have many needs and we are anxious to find persons who can help us to meet those needs. We are on a mission to propel technical and vocational education and training to the prominence that it rightfully deserves,” she added.