Governor General attends 60th Anniversary Church Service honouring Captain Fernley Palmer



NASSAU, The Bahamas — The 14th Company of Boys’ Brigade celebrated the 60th Anniversary of Captain Fernley Palmer, MBE, JP in a church service at Zion Baptist Church, East and Shirley Streets, on Sunday, November 4, 2018.

Governor General, Her Excellency the Most Hon. Dame Marguerite Pindling attended the service and is pictured in the front pew.

Captain Palmer, who has given over 70 years to the Boys’ Brigade, and 60 years as captain, is pictured with his family, and chatting with the Governor General. (BIS Photos/Derek Smith)