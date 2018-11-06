Some 47 illegal Haitian migrants arrived on Exuma today – WILL THEY ALSO BE ALLOWED CITIZENSHIP AND SUE THE PEOPLE OF THE BAHAMAS LIKE JEAN RONY – JEAN CHARLES?



Exuma – Perhaps with the understanding that Fred Smith will defend their rights to access citizenship, healthcare, land, foodstamps, employment, NIB and Social Services more Haitian nationals arrived on Exuma today.

BP can report some 47 migrants landed in that part of the community this afternoon and are being transported for processing.

The fall is the usual period when illegal boats from south sail into the Bahamas with loaded drugs, weapons and human cargo onboard to disguise the whole lucrative trade. Most Bahamians are not aware of this yet pi- but we at BP have come to educate yinner! Drugs are the main items on board the Haitian vessels!

But with the Government so eager to award citizenships these days – and we know why – the movement of human cargo is becoming even more profitable!

