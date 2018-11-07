Why is Senator #12 car with dark tints? Isn’t that against the laws of the Bahamas?



Dear Editor,

How is it that a car with license plate Senator #12 can break the law by having car windows tinted dark dark and we can’t?

I guess they taking pattern from the PM’s car’ dark tints.

A number of the hardcore criminals who we have arrested for murder and armed robbery were travelling in heavily tinted vehicles. It is creating a deep problem for the police because often who are trying to stop these vehicles they do not know who is in these vehicles.

Offenders having tints can get a fined up to $80. Why does this Senator think they its ok to just BREAK THE LAW?!

It’s really do-as-I-say-not-as-I-do where laws are concerned, I guess.

Signed,

An observer of lawlessness