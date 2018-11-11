Defence Force still has not located man who fell off a vessel named “Double Eagle”

Combined Search Effort Underway for Man who Fell Overboard



Eleuthera – The Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) is conducted a joint operation with the United States Coast Guard (USCG), the Royal Bahamas Police Force and Operations Bahamas Turks and Caicos (OPBAT) for a Bahamian male, who reportedly fell overboard from a vessel just off Eleuthera Friday night.

While aboard a blue 42-ft Bahamian fishing vessel named “Double Eagle”, the crewman was reported to have fallen over board approximately 11 miles off James Cistern, central Eleuthera. The fishing vessel began searching for the crewman.

A Defence Patrol craft P-125 coxswained by Petty Officer Brian Miller, along with a USCG helicopter (coordinated by OPBAT) were dispatched to join in the search last night with negative results.

An intensive search of the immediate and adjacent areas is currently ongoing today with Defence Force patrol craft, Police Force aircraft, Bahamas Air Search and Rescue, and local boaters in the area.