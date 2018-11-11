Pilot Byron Ferguson is one of the persons who perished in that plane crash…



Nassau – Search and Rescue teams from Nassau Airport Development Company, Bahamas Airport Authority, the Royal Bahamas Police Force Fire Services, the Royal Bahamas Defence Force Harbour Patrol Unit, the United States Coast Guard, and BASRA were dispatched to the north shore of New Providence in search of a light aircraft that crashed in waters off Nirvana Beach late night on Thursday 8 November 2018.

So far BP understands pilot Byron Ferguson age 32, is one of the victims of that crash.

The six seater Aztec aircraft was later spotted by Defence Force patrol crews shortly after 10:00 pm just before sinking in waters half mile offshore. The nationality of other of persons aboard the aircraft is unknown at this time.

A US Coast Guard helicopter also carried out an extensive search. Defence Force patrol craft are continuing their search for missing persons. Defence Force military divers were deployed earlier this morning to search the sunken aircraft .

Byron is the son of former media personality Agnes Ferguson.

We report yinner decide!

