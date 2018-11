Nassau – Police on the Island of New Providence are investigating a shooting incident which has left an adult male dead Friday, 9th November, 2018.

According to reports, shortly after 11:00pm, Police responded to a report of gun shots being fired in the area of Coopers Terrace off Kemp Road. Officers discovered the body of a male lying in the street, with injuries. Paramedics were called to the scene, attempted to revive the male, but were unsuccessful. He was later pronounced dead.