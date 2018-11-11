The Bahamas gets a new Dean of Nassau – he is The Very Reverend Dean Harry Bain

The Very Reverend Harry Jason Lamond Bain as the new Dean of Nassau installed by Bishop Laish Zne Boyd Bishop of the Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Nassau – Anglicans from around the country and across the Turks and Caicos Islands were all filled with pride as the Cathedral Church got its new Dean.

Bishop of the Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands, Laish Zane Boyd, on Friday evening installed The Very Reverend Harry Jason Lamond Bain as the new Dean of Nassau. Fr. Bain succeeds Dean Patrick Adderley who moved into retirement.

The service took the form of a Solemn Pontifical Eucharist, which was celebrated by Bishop Boyd, who gave a dynamic, uplifting charge to new Dean.

The Bishop called on Dean Bain to be intentional about connecting the Cathedral with the surrounding areas of downtown Nassau, as he admonished him on being a key advocate for the further development of the Christian faith in this part of God’s vineyard! This was indeed powerful.

MP for South and Central Andros Hon. Picewell “Soca” Forbes greets the new Dean of Nassau The Very Revd Harry Bain just outside the Cathedral today for the 100th Anniversary Service of Remembrance Day on Sunday.

