Longtime Supervalue manager Rodger Pinder passes…



Nassau – Supervalue has lost one of its most dedicated and faithful managers Mr. Rodger Pinder. He was dedicated to service. An extremely humble individual who was committed to his work and team at Supervalue.

One time I was arranging goods to be packaged to a Family Island and he made sure every detail of that shipment was packaged properly to the smallest detail.

He was consistent and never changed. When he moved to the Baillou Hill Road South store, that same standard of Rodger offering quality assistance to his customers was maintained.

He was dedicated to his employees and a good, fair all around gentleman. Rodger came down with a bad flu. He never recovered and died over the weekend.

Bahamas Press expresses our deepest condolences to his family, his wife Janet, three sons, and the entire Supervalue team. May he rest in peace.

