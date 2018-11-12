Resorts World Bimini to close in January 2019 and Bahamasair to suspend services to the island the same time…



Nassau – Breaking news coming out of Bimini now confirms the Resorts World Bimini will close its door in January 2019 and we are not sure when it will reopen.

We understand plans are underway to suspend Bahamasasir flights from Florida to the island during the period of the closure.

Staff on the property has already been informed of the closures and we understand formal letters will be issued soon.

Sources have also confirmed the Minister for Labour has also been informed of these developments; however, no word has been issued by the Government on this matter.

We report yinner decide!