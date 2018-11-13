Resorts World Bimini confirms BP’s report and issues statement on temporary closure

The following is a statement from Resorts World Bimini on its January closure:

In response to a recent article published by Bahamas Press, Resorts World Bimini provides the following statement and details:

• The resort will be closing on the evening of January 5, 2019 and will be re-opening at 8:00AM on January 18, 2019. At this time the resort’s management will be making a number of improvements to the resort and its grounds. There are no staffing changes that will be made as a result of this temporary closure.

• Upon reopening, Silver Airlines will start a new daily service schedule from Ft. Lauderdale. Additionally, Silver Airlines’ codeshare partnerships will connect customers from other key markets such as New York and New Jersey.

• Resorts World Bimini looks forward to presenting an enhanced schedule of events and entertainment in 2019 with new travel partnerships and packaging on the FRS Ferry and Silver Airlines.

Editorial Note: Bahamians still await notice of this closure from the Minister for Labour who we understand had full knowledge of these events in advance. We also await a reporting of these developments from the wutless media which seem to never be on top of news these days.