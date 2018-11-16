Two more bankers are headed to court Monday morning on Fraud related charges….



Nassau – Two former bank employees for a number of fraud and stealing by reason of employment charges will head to court on Monday police tell us.

The pair are just the latest couple in a number of fraud incidents in the system. Why people with good paying jobs have to steal from others?

Meanwhile this afternoon a 51-year-old female Jamaican National will be charged for possession of a forged United States Visa.

Also a 36-year-old Haitian National for making a false Declaration of Marriage, fraud and attempted fraud to obtain legal status in the Bahamas.

