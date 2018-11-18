A man stabbed another at a club in Rock Sound Eleuthera…



ELEUTHERA Police on the island of Eleuthera are investigating a stabbing incident, Saturday, 17th November, 2018, which left an adult male with serious injuries and another in custody.

According to reports, shortly after 1:00am, two men were at a nightclub in the settlement of Rock Sound, when they got into an altercation, escalating into one producing a sharp object, stabbing the other about the body. The injured man was taken to the local clinic and later airlifted to New Providence in serious condition.

Police has taken a 37 year old male resident of Rock Sound into custody in connection with this incident.

Investigations are ongoing.