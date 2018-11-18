Man injured in a hit and run yesterday has since been released from hospital…



Nassau – A vehicle has struck a man and left him injured last evening near the Base Road Bar on Nassau Street. Footage of the incident went viral on social media, but your BP sought to share the facts.

Police confirmed today that the man – who was hit by a vehicle – has since been released from hospital following the incident. The driver never stopped and never checked for the victim.

Officers investigating this incident have asked the public for assistance in investigating this crime.

