POLICE INVESTIGATES ATTEMPTED ARMED ROBBERY AND SHOOTING INCIDENT



Nassau, Bahamas – Police on the Island of New Providence are investigating an attempted armed robbery and shooting incident Friday 16th November, 2018 which left two males with injuries.

According to reports, shortly after 3:00am, two men were at a business establishment on East Bay Street and Okra Hill, when they were approached by two armed men who exited a blue Hyundai car, demanded cash and shot them. The victims drove to a hospital for medical attention and are in stable condition. The armed men got into their vehicle and sped away.

Investigations are ongoing

POLICE INVESTIGATES ARMED ROBBERY

Police on the island of New Providence are actively searching for two men in connection with a recent armed robbery.

According to reports shortly after 11am, Friday, 16th November, 2018, a man was in his vehicle at the junction of John F. Kennedy drive and West Ridge, when he was approached by two armed men who came from a blue Toyota Passo, robbed him of cash, before one of them got into his champagne colour Nissan March Licensed # AG5816 and both vehicles speed off.

Investigations are ongoing.

US AND JAMAICAN CITIZENS ARREST FOR FAILING TO DECLARE

Two American males aged 25 and 31 years old, and two Jamaican females aged 29 and 30 year old female were taken into custody in separate incidents, Friday, 16th November, 2018 after they failed to declare large sums of US Currency.

In the first incident, according to reports, shortly after 4:00pm, two US citizens presented themselves to a US Border Control Officer at Lynden Pindling International Airport and failed to declare the true amount of currency in their possession. The officers conducted a search of the men and recovered $47,000.00 cash.

In the second incident, shortly after 8:00pm, Drug Enforcement Unit Officers conducted a search of two Jamaican females, while at the Domestic Section of Lynden Pindling International Airport and recovered $17,805.00 which they failed to declare to Authorities.

The men and women were taken into custody and are expected to be formally charged before a Magistrate Court next week.

ILLEGAL FIREARM RECOVERED – 11 ADULT MALES IN CUSTODY

According to reports, shortly after 1:00am, Saturday, November 17, 2018 Southcentral Division officers, conducted a search of a nightclub on Market Street just south of Coconut Grove Avenue and recovered a 9 millimeter pistol and seven (7) rounds of ammunition.

11 adult males were taken into custody in connection with this and other incidents.

Investigations are ongoing.

ILLEGAL DRUGS RECOVERED – 1 ADULT FEMALE TOURIST IN CUSTODY

According to reports, shortly before 10:00pm, Friday, 16th November, 2018, Central Division Officers, while at Prince George Dock, arrested an adult American female, after her cabin on board a cruise ship was searched and a quantity of suspected marijuana was recovered.

The female is expected to be formally arraigned before the Magistrate Court next week.