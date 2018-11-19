Bahamasair cancelled flights into Haiti Tuesday and no word from Foreign Affairs has come on the developing situation in the Caribbean Island Nation…

PM Minnis told President Moisel he wants fruits on his table by December 2018 – But it looks like Moisel will not last as President to deliver! Haitians want Moisel GONE – Bahamians want Minnis GONE!



Haiti – Anti-government protests now happening as seen in this photo of Delmas in Port-Au-Prince, Haiti.

Some protesters still focusing on PetroCaribe Corruption while the majority are calling for resignation of President Moisel.

With the rising tensions in that Caribbean Island nation, Bahamasair has suspended its weekly flights into CAP-Haitien Tuesday and have asked passengers to contact their offices for further details.

The national airline noted in a press release Monday evening that the airline is monitoring the developing situation in Haiti and will keep in close contact with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to monitor updates.

Meanwhile, no statement or comment has come from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the situation at the Bahamian Embassy in Haiti.

