NASSAU, The Bahamas – The Right Reverend Laish Boyd, Sr., Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of The Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands (second right) and members of the World Council of Churches paid a courtesy call on Minister of Financial Services, Trade & Industry and Immigration, the Hon. Brent Symonette (third left) on Thursday, November 15, 2018 at the Ministry’s offices. (BIS Photo/Derek Smith)