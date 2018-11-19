Governor’s Harbour Eleuthera records another fatality incident this afternoon….



Eleuthera – Bahamas Press has breaking news out of the community of Eleuthera, Governor’s Harbour to be exact, where we can report the country’s latest traffic fatality has been recorded this afternoon.

BP can confirm businesswoman Norma Johnson is dead following this freak incident. The incident unfolded when a vehicle, which was thought to be in park, rolled hitting the victim.

Johnson, you should know, is the mother-in-law of former deputy comptoller of Bahamas Customs Dept. We pray for her soul as well as her family who are now mourning her loss.

We report yinner decide!