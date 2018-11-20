Bahamasair resumes flights into Haiti Wednesday…



Nassau – BP is getting a note from Bahamasair where the airline wishes to advise the travelling public that the airline will operate its flight into Port Au Prince tomorrow, Wednesday, November 21, 2018 at 6:00 am as scheduled.

A statement issued today said the airline will continue to closely monitor developments in Cap-Haitien and Port Au Prince as it resume service to the island. The public is further advised that service into Cap Haitien will resume as scheduled on Tuesday, November 27, 2018 at 6:00am.

The concerns of Bahamasair came after protests were mounted for the removal of the country’s president.

