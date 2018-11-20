Huge apartment fire in Bailey Town, Bimini tonight

New Fire Truck came just in time to avoid a major catastrophe…



Nassau – Bahamas Press teams on the ground in Bailey Town, Bimini are reporting an apartment complex fire in the community Monday evening.

The fire erupted inside a unit inside the apartment sometime before 10pm and was quickly contained with everyone safe. We can report the fire started at a stove. The apartment complex is owned by Ms Laverne Saunders a businesswoman in the tiny community. The blaze damaged the second floor of her apartment building, but was fortunately quickly contained before it destroyed the entire complex.

The island was just last week the recipient of a new fire truck from our neighbors to the north. We at BP must thank them and the island’s committed MP The Hon. Pakeisha Parker, who was live on the scene to accept the kind donation. This is good news.

Readers should remember how, back in 2013, the Alice Town fire truck was torched and the fire shed destroyed in an early morning arson attack. We warn Bimini residents don’t make a repeat of that incident.

The island has suffered two major fire incident in the past few months.

We report yinner decide!

