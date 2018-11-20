The CDC cautions the world to “throw away any romaine lettuce”!!!

Bahamas Health Department have not warned Bahamians – WHY?



BREAKING OUT OF WASHINGTON – Exclusive from the Washington Post today at 2:52 p.m. ‘The CDC Atlanta has just advised not to eat any Romaine Lettuce in any form’ in response to a new outbreak of illnesses caused by a particularly dangerous type of E. coli contamination.

The CDC told consumers in a breaking report by the Washington Post this afternoon to throw away any romaine lettuce they may already have purchased. Restaurants should not serve it, stores should not sell it, and people should not buy it, no matter where or when the lettuce was grown. It doesn’t matter if it is chopped, whole head or part of a mix. All romaine should be avoided.

This is a developing story.

