

NASSAU, The Bahamas — National Sports Hall of Fame 2018 inductees visited the House of Assembly, on November 21, 2018, as part of National Sports Month activities.

Speaker of the House of Assembly the Hon. Halson Moultrie recognized the group and they received special accolades from Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Hubert Minnis, Leader of the Opposition the Hon. Philip Davis, and Members of Parliament Shonell Ferguson and Glenys Hanna Martin.

The Induction Ceremony for this year’s class will be held on Friday, November 23, 2018, at Government House. (BIS Photos / Eric Rose)