Police still chasing criminals in the capital and around the country

Nassau, Bahamas – Reports are that on Thursday 22nd November 2018, Officers of the Mobile and Eastern Division arrested (5) fugitives who were wanted on outstanding warrants of arrest for various serious matters issued by the Magistrate Courts in Grand Bahama.

Reports are that on Thursday 22nd November 2018 shortly after 9:00am, Officers of the Eight Mile Rock Division, acting on information, proceeded to the Harbor West Plaza where they arrested a male who was in the act of stealing copper wire. Investigation is continuing.

Drug Find

Reports are that on Thursday 22nd November 2018 shortly before 3:00pm, Officers of the Drug Enforcement Unit acting on information, proceeded to Sergeant Major Road, where they discovered in bushes a plastic bag containing suspected marijuana.

Estimated weight is 6lbs and it estimated street value is $6000.00

Reports are that on Friday 23rd November 2018, shortly before 4:00am, Officers of the Central Division acting on information, proceeded to the down town area where they observed a male exciting a business establishment through a broken front glass door, with stolen items in his hands. The male fled on seeing the officers and was captured. The stolen items and cash were all recovered. The male is known to police.

Investigation will continue in this matter.

OPERATION THANKFUL DAWN

In keeping with the Commissioner’s Policing Plan for 2018, “Operation Thankful Dawn” was launched on Thursday 22nd November 2018, with Officers from various Division’s and also with the assistance of the Bahamas Customs Department. This resulted in the arrest of (8) persons for outstanding warrants and one drug arrest.