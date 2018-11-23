The Prime Minister Meets with the Non-Resident Ambassador of Italy

NASSAU, The Bahamas — His Excellency Armando Varricchio, non-resident Ambassador of Italy to The Bahamas paid a Courtesy Call on Dr. the Most Hon. Hubert A. Minnis, Prime Minister of The Commonwealth of The Bahamas, at the Office of the Prime Minister, Friday, November 23, 2018. Also present were Nicole Miller-Campbell, Permanent Secretary, Office of the Prime Minister; Marlon Johnson, Financial Secretary, Ministry of Finance; Donetta Williamson, First Assistant Secretary, Office of the Prime Minister; Joshua Sears, Senior Policy Advisor, Office of the Prime Minister and Alberto G. Suighi, Honorary Consul General for Italy to The Bahamas. (BIS Photo/Yontalay Bowe)