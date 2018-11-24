2017 Bahamas Primary School Student Of The Year Awards Program – DVD Set



On behalf of the Co-Patrons; Chairman and Members of The Board of Directors of The Bahamas Primary School Student of the Year Foundation, I would like to offer our sincere appreciation to the Department of Archives which have in its collection Student of the Year Commemorative Booklets; Newspaper Supplements; DVD’s and other materials from 1997 – 2016.

I am once again pleased to submit our 2 DVD Set of the 2017 Bahamas Primary School Student of the Year Awards Program; 2017 Commemorative Booklet and a our Newspaper Supplement. It is our hope these additional items which now brings our deposit of our materials for 1997 – 2017.