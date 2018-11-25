Bahamian female pastor dies of a massive heart attack over the weekend….



Nassau – A female pastor has collapsed and died today of a massive heart attack over the weekend.

Apostle Grace Williams of Manifested Vision Ministries passed away over the weekend after suffering a heart attack.

Williams in a service circulated virally on social media last week was seen leading a service with the song from the Caribbean secular artist Simple Simon who sang the song “Hang Down Your Head Murderer”. The religious community heavily criticized the video.

BP offers our condolences to the family and congregants of the late leader and pray that her soul rest in peace.

