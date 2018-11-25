Boyfriend allegedly threw acid on girlfriend while on JFK bus stop Friday!



Nassau – Police did not initially tell us of an acid attack in the capital that took place on Friday morning.

Detectives are telling us they are investigating a grievous bodily harm incident, which left a 31-year-old female in hospital.

We can tell you that shortly after 9am, the woman was on a bus stop on John F. Kennedy Drive when she was approach by a man known to her [Christopher Rahming], who is alleged to have threw a liquid substance on her, causing serious injuries to her face. Appolonia Lightfoot, who is a friend of Rahming, was transported to hospital, where she was treated and later discharged.

Rahming, 41-year-old Bahamian national and resident of Tall Pines, was taken custody in connection with this incident.

Crime ain’t down – but crime reporting is.

