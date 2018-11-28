Defence Force Wins The Bahamas Law Enforcement Fun, Run, Walk Event



Coral Harbour Base, (RBDF): Approximately 40 participants from the Royal Bahamas Defence Force took part and dominated The Bahamas Law Enforcement Cooperative Credit Union Fun, Run and Walk competition this past weekend.

The 3-mile race commenced at The Bahamas Law Enforcement Credit Union, Collins Avenue and took the competitors over Paradise Island and returned to the Credit Union. Members from the Defence and Police Forces participated in this event.

Lieutenant Edward Fritz won the Under-50 male category; Able Seamen Gregory Lockhart and Ryan Ferguson placed 1st and 2nd respectively in the Male Under-40 category; Able Seaman Troy Seymour and Marine Seaman Wellington Ramsey came 1st and 3rd respectively in the Under-30 Male category; Leading Woman Marine Denise Oliver finished 2nd in the Under-50 Female category; and Able Woman Marine Aniska Bonaby finished 1st in the Under-40 Female category.

Defence Force coordinator for the event, Leading Woman Marine Oliver was pleased with the turnout from members of the Force.

“Races like this brings about great comraderie among both Forces, and it also allows Defence Force personnel to maintain a high standard of physical fitness, which is essential in guarding our heritage”, said Oliver.