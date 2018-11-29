NCA mourns the passing of principal Brentford Isaacs

A toddler from NCA passed away in hospital just a few days ago – Bahamian Day at NCA will go on in Isaacs honour



Nassau – Bahamas Press is reporting the sudden passing of Nassau Christian Academy Principal, who was found dead inside his office this afternoon.

School was immediately dismissed after executives discovered headmaster, Brentford Isaacs, unconscious after suffering a massive heart attack while on campus.

A statement issued from the school read, “Our school family mourns the passing of our beloved, conscientious, and warm-hearted principal, Mr. Brentford Isaacs.

“He held a meeting this morning with our elementary teachers, giving them specific directives to make tomorrow’s event a success. So, in his honor, Bahamian Day will continue. Mr. Isaacs lived a life he loved at the place he loved.

“We are confident that he knew the Lord and will rest in peace.”

Just a few days ago a young four-year-old toddler at the school became ill and died while in hospital.

Bahamas Press offer our deepest condolences to his immediate family and extended school community on his passing.

