Nassau – A family is missing a five-year-old Belgian K-9. The pet was spotted on the park by Sidney Poitier Bridge!

The pet was found by an officer but ran away from him. He was again spotted in the southern district near Extra Value in Nassau Village.

The distraught owner is seeking the public’s help. A cash reward will be issued upon the dog’s safe return.

Please telephone 437-5888 if you spot this Belgian K-9.

