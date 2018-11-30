Union meets with staff at the Gaming Board to address a number of issues…



Nassau – The union representing staff at the Gaming Board has visited with workers today and they prepare for action in what we know is the latest development of unrest with workers in the country.

The union held meeting on Thursday to uncover what is happening at the Board where we reported how Cabinet has given the green light to terminate more workers.

A number of firings occurred just last year at the Gaming Board, which left a number of longstanding employees without a job and proper separation.

Still to this day staff and management at the board have not been given their benefits, due for almost one year since an agreed.

Mould infestation is another pressing issue at the Centerville House offices where a number of government staff members have become ill.

BP is following these developments as labour matters go unaddressed across the country.

We report yinner decide!