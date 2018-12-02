Grand Bahama Schools Achieve Green Flag Status

BREEF recognizes Bishop Michael Eldon, Freeport Gospel Chapel and Lucaya International Schools for achieving Green Flag Awards for Excellence in Environmental Education and Practice



Freeport, Grand Bahama – Students of Bishop Michael Eldon, Freeport Gospel Chapel and Lucaya International Schools are leading the way in protecting their environment through the Eco-Schools Bahamas Programme (ESB) on the island of Grand Bahama.

On Tuesday 27th November 2018, Bishop Michael Eldon School achieved its second esteemed Eco-Schools Green Flag Award and Freeport Gospel Chapel and Lucaya International Schools were awarded their first prestigious Green Flag Award after undergoing onsite evaluations by Eco-Schools Bahamas Assessment Teams. The Green Flag Award is the highest award level that a school can achieve through the ESB programme and can be granted every two years. All three schools met the award criteria and exceeded expectations in several objectives set in their environmental action plans. “It has helped us to maintain a clean environment, reduce energy consumption and heightened conservation awareness in our students,” said proud Principal, Mrs. Rickelle Albury of Freeport Gospel Chapel School (FGCS) while commenting on the benefits of the Eco-Schools Programme.

