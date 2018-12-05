Carlton Smith bids farewell to Guardian Radio as he takes up a new post in URCA!



Nassau – Carlton Smith is the latest to hang up his coat at Guardian Radio and, from what we are hearing, perhaps has ended his long career in talk radio.

Sources have confirmed Smith, who was slated to become the Chairman at the Broadcasting Corporation of the Bahamas, has now been hired to take up a top post at the Utilities Regulations and Competition Authority [URCA].

Smith has had a long career in broadcasting having formerly worked at The Broadcasting Corporation of the Bahamas.

Perhaps the Minnis Administration chose carefully to find this post for the morning radio host as the clock was ticking.

We don’t know when Smith will officially report for duty at URCA, but one thing is sure and certain: he was happy to say farewell to his Guardian Radio spot.

