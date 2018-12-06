Grand Bahama man stabbed by two males near Ranfurly Circuus

Freeport, Grand Bahama – Police in Grand Bahama are investigating a stabbing incident that has left a 22 year old male hospitalized in serious condition.

Reports are that on Tuesday 4th December 2018, shortly after 7:00pm, a male reported that while at a business establishment in the area of the Ranfurly Circus, he was involved in an altercation with two males, who stabbed him about the body.

Emergency Medical Personnel assisted the victim to the Rand Memorial Hospital where he was seen by doctor and is listed in serious condition.

A short time later, police took into custody a 19 year old male of Sea Grape, Eight Mile Rock, he is assisting police with the investigation into this matter.