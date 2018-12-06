Man shot in that double homicide in Jubilee was being monitored after being granted bail in a murder case….

Homicide victims #85 and #86 are Hastings “Tweety” McQueen, 28, and the other is his cousin, “Sheddy” Bain.



Nassau – The two men shot dead outside a Jubilee Gardens home in a vehicle on Tuesday evening were cousins, Bahamas Press is learning today.

We have identified the victims as Hastings “Tweety” McQueen, 28, and the other is his cousin, “Sheddy” Bain. McQueen was charged and on bail for that August 2012 murder of Owen Hanna. Hanna was shot dead near his home in the Redland Acres Subdivision. Murdered victim Hanna was a fisherman and the father-of-seven children. He was the country’s 82nd homicide victim that year.

On Tuesday evening of his slaying, McQueen was still fitted with a tracking device as part of his bail conditions.

How persons on bail are allowed to walk up and down in the road at all ungodly hours of the day and night is another serious issue that must be addressed by Parliament.

The cold carnage and massacre in the country comes just hours following another recorded double homicide on the grounds of the Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre Monday morning. Victims Ashlee Sarah Hilton, age 30 years, and George Neil Deveaux, age 33 years, of Bernard Road were gunned down while inside a white vehicle. Deveaux had just completed his physiotherapy exercise as he was recovering from a shooting incident four months ago. The couple had one son.

Police say they have no leads to any of these murders this week and added that detectives have no evidence which suggests both double homicide incidents are related.

