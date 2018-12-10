Tributes pour in following the passing of Zoe, Lady Maynard this morning…



Nassau – Bahamas Press is reporting the passing of Zoe, Lady Maynard this morning. The wife of former Deputy Prime Minister Sir Clement T. Maynard and mother of former Attorney General Allyson Maynard-Gibson passed away peacefully at her residence at 6:32am this morning.

Lady Maynard was born Zoe Ruth Davis Cumberbatch to Dr Roland Cumberbatch and his wife Meta Davis Cumberbatch. Dr Cumberbatch, a surgeon, was recruited to The Bahamas by the Colonial Service. Her mother, Meta Davis Cumberbatch, was an internationally respected concert pianist who used her great gifts to further the arts of the Bahamas and the talents of many of the country’s most noted performers.

On 17 January, 1947, Zoe married Clement Travelyan Maynard (later Sir Clement) who served as Deputy Prime Minister. They were married for 63 years, until his death in October of 2009.

In a statement announcing her passing her children wrote: “Our Mother, Zoe, Lady Maynard passed away, peacefully, at her home this morning. We are fortunate to have had wonderful parents, Sir Clement and Lady Maynard, who loved the Lord, treasured family and friends and taught us by their stellar example.

“Mummy lived a very full life. We are thankful that she is now at peace with Daddy, Julian, her parents, sister and her other loved ones who went before.”

Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis issued a statement this morning where he praised Lady Maynard as a supporter of the progressive movement, offering thanks for her selflessness in her supporting role and in sharing Sir Clem with the country. And he added, we are “appreciative of the inherent associated challenges and the toll public life places on family life.

“In her own right, she was a freedom fighter, particularly for women’s rights and in the arts.”

Bahamas Press, therefore, extends our sincere condolences today to Dr. Peter D. Maynard, Allyson Maynard-Gibson, David M. T. Maynard and Clement T. Maynard III and her entire family.

Rest Eternal Grant Unto Her O Lord. Amen.