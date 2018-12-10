US FUGITIVE IN CUSTODY AFTER BEING CAUGHT HIDING OUT IN THE BAHAMAS

Maybe Ronald Anthony Charles aka St.Germain Christian Osures of Florida took advantage of the Enterprise Bill and was being processed by Immigration.

Police on New Providence has taken an adult American Citizen into custody, Saturday, 8th December, 2018.

Shortly after 2 :00am, the special operations team “Steady the Land” acting on intelligence, went to a local night club on Carmichael Road where they identified and took into custody, Ronald Anthony Charles aka St.Germain Christian Osures of Florida, USA, who is wanted in the United States of America for multiple Murder investigations and other criminal offences.

He was taken into custody. We don’t know still how long he has been in the Bahamas. or how was he transported here.