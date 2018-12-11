Man shot 10 times in Fort FinCastle tonight as homicide count climbs to 86 for the year



Nassau – Bahamas Press is right now reporting a homicide incident unfolding in the quiet Fort Fincastle community of North Street just nearby the Headquarters of the Royal Bahamas Police Force on North Hill Street.

We can confirm that the victim is, Rico Archer, the brother of the late young Marco Archer.

Reports tell us the victim was approached by what was believed to be a hit gunman, who opened fire on Archer and shot him more than 10 times with a high-powered automatic war-like weapon. He succumbed on the scene.

The incident comes following one of the bloodiest week in a while where two double homicide occurred in the capital. This latest incident records the 86th homicide incident for the year according to BP records.

