Officers of the Northern District made significant arrest on Monday 11th December 2018



Abaco, Bahamas – Reports are that on Monday 11th December 2018, officers on the Island of Abaco arrested two males after they were found in possession of dangerous drugs, in Grand Bahama an American male was arrested at the Grand Bahama International Airport for possession of ammunition and a male was arrested by officers of the Mobile Division for Possession of Dangerous Drugs. They are all expected to be arraigned before the Magistrate Court this week.

Meanwhile police on the island of Abaco are investigating a shooting incident that has left a male with non-life threatening injuries.

Reports are that on Monday 10th December 2018, shortly before 9:00pm, police were called to Southside Road in Marsh Harbor, where it was reported that three armed males, opened fire on a group of persons on the outside of a business establishment and fled the area on foot. A male victim received injuries to the leg and was transported to the local clinic where he was treated and discharged.

Police are actively investigating this matter.